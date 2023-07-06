Popcorn Frights 2023: The Terror Is Coming From Inside the Second Wave

Staying indoors during the daytime is good advice, whether you live in the Northern Hemisphere, where the heat can broil you alive, or in the Southern Hemisphere, where the cold can freeze your bones, or anywhere that zombies roam the landscape (?!).

If, however, you live or are planning to visit the State of Florida in the U.S., you will be relieved to know that the good folks behind the Popcorn Frights Film Festival have prepared something special that will warm your heart and chill your brain, no matter the temperature outside.

Their second wave of programming has just been announced and, like the first wave, it promises to tingle viewers with terror. In particular, we draw your attention to these special attractions, with verbiage borrowed directly from the official statement:

"A Special Presentation of Clive Barker's Nightbreed: Director's Cut [pictured above] with actress Anne Bobby; an Under the Stars event on Miami Beach's famous Ocean Drive of Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds for its 60th Anniversary; celebrating Tobe Hooper's all-time horror classic Texas Chain Saw Massacre on the 50th Anniversary the day the massacre occurred; plus seven more Virtual Film Premieres, headlined by werewolf thriller The Forest Hills featuring Screen Legend Shelley Duvall's first film appearance in more than 20 years and the sci-fi creature feature Subject."

The Popcorn Frights Film Festival runs from August 10-20 in Fort Lauderdale and South Beach in Florida and virtually nationwide throughout the U.S. Visit the official site in order to bask in its genre goodness and to read all the details.