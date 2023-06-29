Popcorn Frights 2023: Unhinged Terror in First Wave

The northern hemisphere has now started its summer season, which means that we are anticipating high temperatures, high tensions, and highly-entertaining new films, some of which will come to the U.S. state of Florida, both in-person and via virtual offerings, during the Popcorn Frights Film Festival.

The ninth edition will kick off August 10, 2023, with the world premiere of Deliver Us, described as "a sinister and dread-soaked tale that unveils an ancient prophecy where a nun defies the laws of nature and gives birth to both the messiah and the antichrist. Audiences will need to brace themselves for the unhinged chaos that will be released within the eerie confines of Savor Cinema, a state-of-the-art theater that was once a Methodist Church in the 1940s, yet still echoes with the whispers of its haunting past." Sounds spooky!

The first wave of titles includes 25 titles, of which seven are world premieres, with "a special spotlight on made-in-Florida films featuring the world premieres of the glam horror queer celebration Big Easy Queens, with original musical numbers, voodoo, zombies, Drag Queens, and campy neo-giallo delight soaked in blood, gristle, and glitter, oh my! Complementing the premiere will be a 4-piece band performance and live show featuring the Big Easy Queens stars themselves!

"Also premiering is the gruesome slice of made-in-Miami mayhem Santastein, a holiday slasher that puts the axe back in Xmas! Fans will need to buckle in for some bloody holiday cheer that will leave them having a ho-ho-whole lot of fun!"

The festival runs from August 10-20. Plan your summer getaway now by taking a closer look at the first announced titles, which you can peruse at your leisure by visiting the official site.

