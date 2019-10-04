SUBJECT: Check Out This Teaser Poster For Aussie Thriller From Tristan Barr

Screen Anarchy has been asked to present to you the teaser poster for an upcoming thriller from Australia called Subject. It is a nifty piece of teaser work. We like it.

Reading through the accompanying press release we read that Subject was at first presented to be a short film. Whether the short form was just part of a larger idea or not it does not say, but the production company saw the potential to make Subject a feature length film so they moved right into it.

Thematically, Subject appears to fall in line with writer Vincent Befi's first film he wrote, Intervention, about a woman with no memory becoming the subject of sinister psychological experiments. Someone has a mad science fetish.

Sign on The Leftovers' Stephen Phillips and you have yourself a deal. The film's announcement follows the nifty teaser poster.