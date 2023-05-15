DIM SUM: A LITTLE BIT OF HEART, Kurosawa's 4K DREAMS: Criterion in August 2023

Fantaspoa Coverage International Videos Hollywood News Teaser Trailers International News

Managing Editor; Dallas, Texas, US (@peteramartin)
Let's start with a little dim sum before night falls and dreams begin.

In August 2023, The Criterion Collection will release Wayne Wang's Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart on Blu-ray and Akira Kurosawa's Dreams in 4K, which makes me look forward to a month that I've often associated only with blood, sweat, and tears.

Also, to quote the official release: "Drylongso, a rediscovered 1990s treasure of dynamic DIY filmmaking by Cauleen Smith; and Bo Widerberg's New Swedish Cinema, a quartet of poetic, political films by the pivotal Swedish auteur" are heading for release in August.

About the two I know more about: Dim Sum: A Little Bit of Heart is a wonderfully gentle 1985 excursion into love and cooking, as I recall, and Kurosawa's visions still inhabit my own dreams from time to time, owing to a visit to a theater to soak in the master filmmaker's mastery of cinema.

Visit the official Criterion site to learn more about each release and make purchasing plans.

