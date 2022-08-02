Is This New ANDOR Trailer Signaling The STAR WARS Series We've All Hoped For?

Yesterday a new trailer dropped for the Andor, the next Star Wars series from Lucasfilm and Disney+. We waited until we got the official press release today to share this with you. It had nothing to do with how much of our day was taken up by repeat viewings of this absolute beauty.

Today, Disney+ released an exciting new trailer and key art for “Andor,” an original, 12-episode series from Lucasfilm. The series, which takes place prior to the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” debuts exclusively on Disney+ on its new date, Wednesday, September 21, with a three-episode premiere. The “Andor” series explores a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller and Fiona Shaw. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Tony Gilroy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is also the creator and showrunner.

So yeah, with the trailer came the announcement that the first three episodes of the series will premiere on September 21st. With a stunning 12 episode run this had to have given showrunner Tony Gilroy so much room to move this story in.

Wether you're feeling burnt out or let down by the recent Star Wars series on Disney+ we think we could all agree that it looks like Andor is going to right the ship and get us back on track. Yeah yeah. Fool us once shame on you. Fool us twice... But, holy moly, this looks considerably better put together than the most recent Star Wars series.

We always felt like we're in the minority when we say that we think that Rogue One remains one of the best Star Wars ever made. Thankfully it looks like they took all of that goodness and kept running with it in Andor. We gaped at scale and scope in previous series before, but this series? Wow.

It also looks rife with genuine intrigue, not just about Andor's part in the rebellion but also the lingering threat of the Empire and what those in power within will do against it. What is the role of Stellan Skarsgard’s Luthen Rael? It's going to be so good to see Genevieve O'Reilly's Mon Mothma be more than just a mourner of Bothans. And how aboutut the surprise appearance of Forest Whitaker reprising his role as veteran freedom fighter Saw Gerrera?

It all leaves us very optimistic about this upcoming series.