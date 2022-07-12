THE ELDERLY (VIEJOS): Teaser Poster For Spanish Horror Flick Released Before Fantasia Premiere

When we shared some of the first images from The Edlerly (Viejos) we were a little ahead of ourselves when we included a teaser poster image. Out of respect for the filmmakers,, Fernando González Gómez and Raúl Cerezo (The Passenger (La pasajera)), and production we pulled that image and waited for the appropriate moment, read permission to share it with you again.

With only days seperating us from the horror film's world premiere at Fantasia this Saturday, July 16th that moment is today!

The teaser poster features a pair of wild, crazed eyes, likely belonging to Zorion Eguileor who plays Manuel in the film. There is nothing reflecting in the eyes but the darks rings most certainly suggest the influence of the supernatural in this instance. The tagline 'Now is too late' is fatalist for sure. It's a cool sideways layout, bathed in eeire ocher. If I wasn't jumping on this release now I'm sure I could've passed it along to Kurt to be featured in his Friday One Sheet column. I like it.