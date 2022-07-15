THE ELDERLY (VIEJOS) Teaser: Abuela's Coming Back!

The Elderly (Viejos) is having its world premiere at Fantasia tomorrow night, thus the first teaser arrived this morning.

Rosa commits suicide, which is the catalyst for the progressive physical and mental deterioration of Manuel, her elderly husband. Mario, his son, decides to bring him to live with his family, despite the fierce opposition of his new wife, who’s expecting a baby. Naia, his teenage granddaughter, is the only one who trusts Manuel, whose dementia is getting worse and worse by the day. The family’s new living situation will continue to go rapidly downhill, until it literally becomes a matter of life and death, leading to a dramatic denouement, which will take place on the hottest night of the century.

Take a look at the teaser and that lovely shot at the end down below. I'm really looking forward to seeing this new film from Raúl Cerezo and Fernando González Gómez (The Passenger/La Pasajera).