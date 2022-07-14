Mal de Ojo (Evil Eye) International Trailer: So English Speakers Can Know.. Why All The Screaming?

Here's the international trailer for Isaac Ezban's first foray into full on horror, Mal de ojo (Evil Eye), and he's done and a gone a full header into the pool.

Nala, a 13-year-old girl from the city, travels with her family to her grandmother´s home in the countryside, to try to find a cure for her little sister´s mysterious illness… But she´ll soon find her granny is not exactly what she seems...

This looks great! There is a lot here aiming at getting casual and hardcore horror movie lovers into the cinemas. It's got a good mix of local folklore and religion, creepy creatures, heck, Ezban's even making rocking chairs scary.

Mal de ojo is set to open in Ezban's native Mexico this Fall. They're looking for a spot to have its world premiere; hopefully there's good news about that later this Summer.