Our friends over at BloodstreamTV have announced a new video podcast, Up All Night - Between the Sheets, hosted by a late-night icon from the 90s, Rhonda Shear.

Shear was the third and final host of USA Network's late-night TV series, Up All Night, after the late comedian Gilbert Gottfried and Caroline Schlitt. Shear took over hosting duties in '91 and saw the show through to its end in '98.

The program consisted primarily of low-budget films, bookended by in-studio or on-location comedy skits featuring the show's hosts. In addition to skits, the hosts would also provide sardonic comments about the featured film(s), and observations on various Hollywood- and/or New York City-area clubs and attractions (when the series was shooting out of studio). Including commercials, the program typically ran from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

BLOODSTREAM Launches News Podcast

Up All Night…Between the Sheets

Starring Rhonda Shear

The independent horror genre streaming service, Bloodstream (the official streaming service of distribution label The Horror Collective), which was launched last October, has entered the podcast world with Up All Night – Between the Sheets, hosted by comedian/actress Rhonda Shear.

Up All Night from 1989 to 1998, which has been recently rebooted by horror online video store experience, Shear lit up TV screens as the host of the cult classic USA Network seriesfrom 1989 to 1998, which has been recently rebooted by horror online video store experience, Kings of Horror , and now be seen bi-monthly.

Carrying on what Up All Night did so famously, talking with film co-stars and filmmakers, Between the Sheets will do the same but featuring more in depth conversations, and whose movies are all part of the BloodstreamTV library.

Between The Sheets like the show’s namesake will originate from Rhonda’s very own Shear Media Studios in Tampa, Florida, with interviews taking place in a special custom-made heart shaped bed while the guests are invited join in by from their own bed and wear their pajamas.

Episodes of the video podcast will air every Thursday and can be found at https://bloodstreamtv.com/show-details/between-the-sheets

“I’m absolutely thrilled to welcome Rhonda Shear’s new podcast to BloodStream,” says Programming and Acquisitions executive Heidi Honeycutt. “Rhonda brings such genuine enthusiasm and joy to the movies she loves, and that spirit is exactly what BloodStream is about. She reminds us how fun, exciting, and downright cool horror and comedy can be to watch and share."

Shear said, “I’m thrilled to be doing a very specific pod/talk show on BloodStream. They are offering these talented filmmakers a great opportunity to have their films on their prestigious site. I love their lineup plus indie filmmakers, shorts, retro, trending, comedy, suspense, Sci-fi and of course all things horror!”

Shear continued, “Up All Night – Between the Sheets allows me to do what I love doing, meeting people and talking film! I get to learn some fun facts about these films in a relaxed and cozy bedroom setting.”

Up All Night – Between the Sheets

OnlyFangs and Murdercise which are as fun as they sound! Episode 1 : Angelica De Alba, Paul Ragsdale of A&P Films are the filmmakers behind the BloodStream horror featuresandwhich are as fun as they sound!

Make Me A Pizza which played at almost every film festival on Earth and is widely recognized as an extremely bizarre, but appealing, trip into the world of porn, pizza, and cheesy pizza gods, which is available on BloodStream. Episode 2 : Talia Shea Levin is the genius auteur behind the fantasy horror short filmwhich played at almost every film festival on Earth and is widely recognized as an extremely bizarre, but appealing, trip into the world of porn, pizza, and cheesy pizza gods, which is available on BloodStream.

Reflections of Evil and Dawn of an Evil Millenium. His thriller Fatal Pulse pays homage to 1990s thrillers and even features Rhonda as a character in the film, played by Victoria Greenwood. Airing March 19 is Episode 3 : Damon Packard is the independent filmmaking hero behind such cult classics asand. His thrillerpays homage to 1990s thrillers and even features Rhonda as a character in the film, played by Victoria Greenwood.

Airing March 26 is Episode 4, featuring Michelle and Melissa Macedo who are identical-twin actors, musicians, and producers from Pasadena, California whose work spans film, television, and music. Known both for their indie pop duo Macedo and their acting roles in projects such as Girlboss, Every Time I Die, and Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe. In addition, the sisters served as producers on the body-horror feature Thinestra, which premiered at the Raindance Film Festival and went on to play all the major genre festivals across the country.

Airing April 2 is Episode 5 with August Kyss ("Siren") and Jessa Jupiter ("Flux"), performers and creators whose work blends genre filmmaking, online media culture, and bold on-screen personas. Together they star in OnlyFangs, currently the #1 film on BloodStream, where their dynamic performances anchor the film’s mix of horror, satire, and digital-age chaos. Kyss brings a striking, enigmatic presence to the role of Siren, while Jupiter’s Flux channels sharp humor and unpredictable energy, creating a duo whose chemistry drives the film’s cult appeal. Their collaboration on OnlyFangs has helped propel the film to the top of the BloodStream charts, marking them as standout voices in a new generation of genre performers.

Airing April 9 is Episode 6 with The Amazing Lisa Hammer. Lisa Hammer is a filmmaker, composer, and performer known for her distinctive blend of gothic horror, dark comedy, and surreal fantasy. A longtime presence in underground genre cinema, she gained early cult recognition with projects like Empire of Ache and has continued to create visually striking work that draws on silent horror, Victorian aesthetics, and theatrical absurdity. Hammer also collaborated with the world of adult animation, contributing to The Venture Bros., and directed the darkly comedic feature Pox. With a career that spans television, experimental film, and genre storytelling, Hammer has built a singular creative voice, one that audiences can explore in full on BloodStream, which hosts her entire directorial filmography.