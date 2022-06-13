THE CELLAR Blu-ray Giveaway

Keira Woods' (Elisha Cuthbert) daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. She soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family's souls forever.

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, will release the horror film The Cellar on DVD and Blu-ray on June 21, 2022. We have three (3) copies of The Cellar on Blu-ray to give away to readers in the U.S. this week.

You know the drill by now. We ask a fact finding question, you find the answer then email us here . Correct answers will be entered into the random draw for three (3) winners. Ready?

What was the name of Muldowney's short film that The Cellar is based on?

When you have your answer email us here and you will be enterted into the random draw on Monday June 20th at noon, PST.

Written and directed by Brendan Muldowney (Pilgrimage), The Cellar stars Elisha Cuthbert (The Girl Next Door, “24”), Eoin Macken (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, “La Brea”), Abby Fitz (“Der Irland-Krimi”) and Dylan Fitzmaurice-Brady(“Kin”).