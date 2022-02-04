THE CELLAR: Shudder Acquires Brendan Muldowney's SXSW Midnighters Horror Flick
Keira Woods' daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. She soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family's souls forever.
Shudder have just announced that they have acquired Brendan Muldowney's horror flick, The Cellar. Starring Elisha Cuthbert and Eoin Macken The Cellar will have its world premiere at SXSW in March.
Shudder will premiere The Cellar on April 15th and will be available in all its territories. This will also be a day-and-date premiere with their AMC Network cohort RLJE Films releasing the film in cinemas in the U.S. on the same day.
Keep an eye out for any SXSW coverage and updates as the streaming premiere approaches.
SHUDDER ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF THE CELLAR,STARRING ELISHA CUTHBERT AND EOIN MACKEN, AHEAD OF FILM’SWORLD PREMIERE AT SXSW FESTIVALFrom Critically Acclaimed Writer/Director Brendan Muldowney, The Cellar will Stream on Shudder April 15 with a Day-and-Date Theatrical Release Through RLJE FilmsShudder, AMC Networks’ premium streamer for horror, thrillers and the supernatural, announced today the acquisition of The Cellar, from critically-acclaimed Irish writer-director Brendan Muldowney and starring Elisha Cuthbert and Eoin Macken, ahead of the film’s world premiere at SXSW. The film is also the closing film of FrightFest Glasgow. The Cellar will have a day-and-date premiere on April 15th, streaming exclusively on Shudder in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand with a U.S. theatrical release through RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks.Filmed on location in Roscommon, Ireland, The Cellar tells the story of Keira Woods (Cuthbert), whose daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house in the country. Keira soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s souls forever.“The Cellar is a riveting story that we think will appeal to both horror lovers and broader audiences alike, and we’re delighted to work with RLJE Films to bring it to the widest possible audience,” said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder, “Brendan and this talented team have crafted a dark and haunting tale that we’re excited to share with audiences this April.”“Ever since we made the short film The Ten Steps, which The Cellar is based on, I have seen the profound effect and power it has had on audiences,” said Muldowney. “I am really excited to be working with Shudder and RLJE Films in bringing this feature-length version of the nightmare to a wider audience.”The Cellar is an Irish/Belgian co-production with Conor Barry of Savage Productions and Richard Bolger of Hail Mary Pictures serving as producers. It is co-produced with Benoit Roland from Wrong Men Films in Belgium. Patrick Ewald of Epic Pictures Group, Lesley McKimm of Screen Ireland, John Gleeson and Oisín O’Neill for BCP Asset Management Sarah Dillon of the WRAP Fund and Patrick O’Neill of Wildcard Distribution are executive producers. Production investment was provided by Screen Ireland, Epic Pictures, BCP Asset Management, The Western Region Audiovisual Producers Fund / WRAP Fund and Wallimage, BNP Paribas Fortis Film Finance, VOO & BETV.
