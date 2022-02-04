THE CELLAR: Shudder Acquires Brendan Muldowney's SXSW Midnighters Horror Flick

Keira Woods' daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. She soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family's souls forever.

Shudder have just announced that they have acquired Brendan Muldowney's horror flick, The Cellar. Starring Elisha Cuthbert and Eoin Macken The Cellar will have its world premiere at SXSW in March.

Shudder will premiere The Cellar on April 15th and will be available in all its territories. This will also be a day-and-date premiere with their AMC Network cohort RLJE Films releasing the film in cinemas in the U.S. on the same day.

Keep an eye out for any SXSW coverage and updates as the streaming premiere approaches.