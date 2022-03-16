THE CELLAR Official Trailer

Keira Woods' (Elisha Cuthbert) daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. She soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family's souls forever.

Brendan Muldowney's haunted house flick, The Cellar, will screen In theaters and stream on Shudder on April 15, 2022. The official trailer was released this morning. Check it out below.

The Cellar was quickly picked up by Shudder and subsequently RLJE Films prior to its world premiere at SXSW this week. You will find our review of the horror flick by our own Josh was quickly picked up by Shudder and subsequently RLJE Films prior to its world premiere at SXSW this week. You will find our review of the horror flick by our own Josh right here , where it sounds like a mixed response is to be expected.

The Cellar stars Elisha Cuthbert, Eoin Macken, Abby Fitz and Dylan Fitzmaurice-Brady.