Criterion in September 2022: EXOTICA, SOUND OF METAL, TAKE OUT Lead the Pack

September is a very busy time, festival-wise, as Venice, Telluride, and Toronto all get under way, along with a clutch of solid genre fests, including Fantastic Fest.

Home video aficionados will not be left in the dust, however, and the Criterion Collection has your back, offering treats such as Atom Egoyan's Exotica (go Canada!), Darius Marder's Sound of Metal (go silence!), and Take Out, from Sean Baker and Shih-Ching Tsou (go undocumented delivery workers, and thank you!).

Henri-Georges Clouzot concocts suspense and tension even in the most predictable places, as he does in Le Corbeau, and Martin Scorsese can be counted upon to bring us cinematic delights from the most unexpected sources, as he does once again in his latest World Cinema Project.

Personally, I am most eager to hear how good Brian De Palma's Blow Out looks in 4K; I hope it will be as shattering as when I first experienced it in a lovely theater in Hollywood, California, oh so many years ago.

Visit the official Criterion site to place your pre-orders and/or cast jealous gazes upon the jewels that have been unearthed.