THE PASSENGER (LA PASAJERA): Spanish Horror Coming to U.S. Cinemas And DVD This June

News from our friends from the Spanish sci-fi horror flick, The Passenger (La Pasajera). Though we seem to have not heard from the American distributors directly this fun little indie horror from Fernando Gonzalez Gomez and Raul Cerezo will find its way onto screens in the U.S. on June 3rd followed by a DVD release on June 28th.

A shared van in which a man and three women are traveling, runs over a tourist walking in the dark on a secondary road. After loading her into the vehicle to take her to the nearest hospital, the occupants of the old van begin to notice that the new passenger is behaving strangely. They will soon understand that to save their lives they must abide by one clear rule: do not sit next to her..

Fernando Gonzalez Gomez and Raul Cerezo present an adventure on board a shared van that mixes comedy with the fantasy and horror genre.

"The Passenger" was premiered at the SO Panorama Fantàstic in Sitges 2021.

After its worldwide premiere in the Sitges Film Festival's Official Selection, and its participation in the Mórbido Film Festival in Mexico, the Donostia Horror Film Week, the Fancine of Malaga, the Molins de Rei Horror Film Festival and the Isla Calavera Festival in the Canary Islands, and its premiere throughout Spain at the end of February this year, THE PASSENGER arrives on the American continent: It participated in the Seattle International Film Festival on April 24th, and will enter the U.S. theaters on June 3rd, the first feature film in common of Raul Cerezo, renowned Spanish short filmmaker of the fanterror genre and Fernando Gonzalez Gomez (Estandar, 2021). Shot entirely in Navarra, THE PASSENGER is a production of Persons Films, La Dalia Films, SG Producciones and Eye Slice Pictures.

This fun road-movie of intense suspense and frenetic action, scripted by Luis Sánchez-Polack, is the result of an original idea by Raúl Cerezo himself, in which he proposes a distressing work of terror with touches of comedy and fantastic cinema. THE PASSENGER relies mainly on its peculiar characters played by Ramiro Blas (La Fuga, Vis a Vis, El Internado) in the role of Blasco, Cecilia Suárez (La Casa de las Flores, Alguien tiene que morir) as Mariela, Cristina Alcázar (Amar es para siempre, Cuéntame cómo pasó) in the role of Lidia and Paula Gallego (Paquita Salas, Vis a Vis, Cuéntame cómo pasó) as Marta.