MAL DE OJO: Evil Never Averts It's Gaze in First Poster

Nala, a 13-year-old girl from the city, travels with her family to her grandmother´s home in the countryside, to try to find a cure for her little sister´s mysterious illness… But she´ll soon find her granny is not exactly what she seems...

Mal de ojo producer Cinepolis debuted the poster for Isaac Ezban's upcoming horror flick last night. In this instance it is just simpler to take the English translation of the byline for the title of this article, "Evil Never Averts It's Gaze".

And there was nothing ominous about the caption of their announcement either, "Do you believe in witches? They are present in the way you least expect...".

It's a dandy of a poster though. I bet it was a nice portrait of Abuelita until it was slashed then stitched across where her eyes would have been. It creates a distortion with the top of her head from the rest of the portrait as that space where the eyes were is now missing. Speaking of witch, we mean which, her eyes may have been burnt off the canvas and blood and fingerprints stain the lower half. Top marks all around to the marketing team.

As the year progresses the marketing machine for Mal de ojo will ramp up and we will share accordingly.