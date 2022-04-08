Friday One Sheet: MARCEL THE SHELL WITH SHOES ON

This is a poster about natural light. It is also a poster with a seashell with an eyeball that is wearing shoes, and parachuting with a lollipop wrapper. Let us just talk the light here though.



Typically it is (some of) the key art coming out of South Korea that bases a photo around a single properly framed, and maybe slightly enhanched, photograph. Los Angeles design house, Grandson, have gone for the 'sunny front room' aesthetic here. It even works in beige, a colour not often used more by house-flippers than movie poster designers. It makes the sharply focused red candy wrapper pop though, doesn't it?

The window in the background brings in a very natural illumination that suggest both idyll domestic bliss, as well as evokes, for me anyway, Studio Ghibli. And the squiggly title card stands out from your standard credit block. It also breaks up the fun but admittedly unwieldy title of the film; one that nevertheless brings up thoughts of those Little Golden books and other children's fare.