YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER Trailer: If It's Not Her Mom, Then What is She?

In a North Dublin housing estate Char's mother goes missing. When she returns Char is determined to uncover the truth of her disappearance and unearth the dark secrets of her family.

Kate Dolan's debut horror flick, You Are Not My Mother, is coming to theaters and on demand March 25, from Magnet Releasing. A creepy and unnerving trailer arrived today. Check it out below.

You Are Not My Mother when it premiered at TIFF in the Midnight Madness section. It was quickly snatched up by Magnet Releasing. You will find her full review Our own Shelagh caughtwhen it premiered at TIFF in the Midnight Madness section. It was quickly snatched up by Magnet Releasing. You will find her full review here . Here are a couple excerpts.

Kate Dolan's feature debut You Are Not My Mother looks at what it means to be a mother, and a daughter, when violent, poverty, and isolation are daily facts of life. Combine this with some scary Irish folklore, and it's a terrific debut, a slow-burn horror of loneliness and fearful anticipation. There's no end to the grim and forboding atmosphere in You Are Not My Mother, but Dolan supports it with a familiar story given a good twist that makes us rethink and reimagine how we view the monsters in our own homes.

