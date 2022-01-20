Arrow Video FrightFest 2022: Glasgow Film Festival Line-up Includes THE EXECUTION, WYRMWOOD: APOCALYPSE and YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER

Our friends at FrightFest have announced the lineup for their event at the Glasgow Film Festival. Finding themselves in the enviable position of being able to host an in person event, the weekend long program features some terrific titles from last year, many making their UK premiere at the festival.

The program kicks off with a stand-alone event, the Russian crime thriller The Execution, from director Lado Kvataniya. From there attendees will get to see Elisha Cuthbert in The Cellar and Christina Ricci in Monstrous. Our own Shelagh was quite taken with Kate Dolan's You Are Not My Mother, "(a) terrific debut, a slow-burn horror of loneliness and fearful anticipation".

Wyrmwood: Apocalypse had only played around the Australian festival circuit after its world premiere at Sitges last year. We are hoping for some more news about festival dates or acquisitions sooner than later. In the meantime, I've seen it and I know that the audience is in for another raucous, bloody treat.

Christopher Lee Parson's A Cloud so High is the only film having a world premiere that weekend so we will be keeping and eye and ear out for news after that screening that weekend.

Tickets go on sale at the beginning of February. The full programme is in the gallery below.

The UK’s No.1 horror & fantasy film festival is back in person at the Glasgow Film Theatre, which for 17 glorious years has been FrightFest’s second home, as part of the internationally renowned Glasgow Film Festival. From Thursday 10th March to Saturday 12th March, FrightFest opens its terror trove to present twelve tasty treasures; an extravaganza of the dark arts, embracing the latest genre discoveries from around the globe, spanning eight countries in three continents, which includes World, International and UK premieres. Alan Jones, co-director of FrightFest commentated: “It’s with great delight and with every single bloody bell and werewolf whistle available, we can proudly announce that FrightFest Glasgow 2022 will be an awesome in-person event featuring the best new fantasy, horror and thriller movies, plus all the expected trimmings. Despite the gloom and doom being spoken about the future of the film industry in general, it’s heartening to learn that genre filmmakers have been as hard at work, creating ever more exciting, diverse, challenging and stimulating movies - twelve of which FrightFest will unveil over our highly anticipated and crowd-pleasing GFF strand of March 10 - 12”. Thursday night on March 10th kicks FrightFest off with a stand-alone ticket presentation of the blockbuster thriller currently cleaning up at the Russian box-office. THE EXECUTION is based on one of the Soviet Union’s most contentious crimes concerning a miscarriage of justice and the gruesome exploits of a brutal serial killer. This UK premiere is a transfixing blend of vendetta horror and neo-noir which keeps the plot tangled until the blood-soaked finale. Want to explore your darkest nightmares? Then join us as FrightFest’s two-day event kicks off on Friday with the Scottish premiere of supernatural horror THE CELLAR, from Brendan Muldowney, the critically acclaimed Irish writer/director of Pilgrimage fame. Then we have the World premiere of the extraordinary thriller A CLOUD SO HIGH. The feature directing debut of Christoper Lee Parson is an astonishing high-wire act, a thriller stylised to maximum overload for a uniquely unsettling viewing experience. Next up is the UK premiere of HOMEBOUND, a creepy and atmospheric chiller in The Innocents tradition, marking the debut feature from director Sebastian Godwin, a ‘Screen International Star of Tomorrow’. This is followed by the UK premiere of extraordinary contemporary fable, YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER. Rooted in eerie Irish folk horror, this quirky doppelganger mystery marks the arrival of the hugely talented writer/director Kate Dolan, who has been listed as one of Ireland's leading emerging creatives under 30. It’s time to take a hellish, blood-soaked, breakneck-paced, thrill ride into joyous Ozploitation 1970s as the evening climaxes with the UK premiere of WYRMWOOD: APOCALYPSE, the long-overdue sequel to the spectacular 2014 FrightFest Glasgow hit. Emerging genre talent continues to shine in Saturday's programme and the first film on show is the UK premiere of MANDRAKE, an impressive demonic crime thriller by Lynne Davison, making her impressive feature debut. Davison was mentored through the ‘Women in Film and TV UK’ initiative by Suffragette and Rocks director Sarah Gavron. Hold on tight for the next presentation - the UK premiere of Howard J Ford’s mountain-top pulse-pounder THE LEDGE. The director of Never Let Go has conjured up another suspense-filled, deadly cat and mouse game thriller that will have you holding on to your seat for safety. This is followed by the UK premiere of SOME LIKE IT RARE, an outrageous gory, black comedy written and directed by French humourist Fabrice Eboué. The evening programme opens with the International premiere of MONSTROUS, directed by FrightFest veteran favourite Chris Sivertson (The Lost, I Know Who Killed Me and co-director of All Cheerleaders Die). This unique supernatural thriller stars the iconic Christina Ricci, who unleashes an emotionally powerful performance. If Fellini directed Schindler’s List as a superhero adventure the result would be the next presentation, the Scottish premiere of FREAKS OUT. This astonishing epic fantasy extravaganza comes from Gabriele Mainetti, director of the Italian blockbuster They Call Me Jeeg Robot, who will be attending the festival. This year’s feast of fearsome frights ends with the Scottish premiere of the blood-spattered vampire spoof, LET THE WRONG ONE IN. Starring Anthony Head, director Connor MacMahon has crafted a wonderfully silly and ridiculously rude horror comedy for Shaun of the Dead fans. In addition, there will be great guests (to be announced soon), Q & A’s, shorts, must-have giveaways and surprise clips. FrightFest Weekend Passes are £75 and go on sale from 10am on Tuesday 1st February, 2022. Passes will be exchanged for admission wristbands, which must be worn at all times to access all FrightFest films on Fri 11 March and Sat 12 March ONLY. Tickets for THE EXECUTION, plus individual tickets for the Fri/Sat films are on sale from 10am on Wednesday 2nd February. Price: £11.50. £9.30 for all adult concessions