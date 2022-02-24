SXSW 2022: Midnighter SISSY Shows The Dark Side Of Social Media In Fresh Trailer

SXSW, one of North America's biggest film/music events, is gearing up for its return to the in-person experience next month, and with that return comes a flood of top tier genre cinema. Leading the charge, as always, is the remarkable Midnighters section, a carefully curated genre program that has birthed some of the most cutting edge cinema of the last two decades.

Today we get a first look at one of the buzz titles from that section, Hannah Barlow and Kane Senes' Sissy. This UK import is the latest in a growing trend of social media-gone-bad thrillers that looks to bring a bunch of bloody fun to the festival in the vein of former SXSW hit, Tragedy Girls. Here's the short synopsis from the SXSW website

Cecilia and Emma were tween-age BFFs who were going to grow old together and never let anything come between them, until Alex arrived on the scene. Twelve years later, Cecilia is a successful social media influencer living the dream of an independent, modern millennial woman... until she runs into Emma for the first time in over a decade. Emma invites Cecilia away on her bachelorette weekend at a remote cabin in the mountains, where Alex proceeds to make Cecilia’s weekend a living hell. #triggered

Sissy will have its world premiere on the festival's opening night, March 11th in Austin, TX. Check out the trailer below.