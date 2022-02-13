NOPE Trailer: What's a Bad Miracle?

Jordan Peele, you sly fellow, dropping a trailer at midnight on a Saturday? Sly, and damn clever for those of us who are up late on the west coat, or have insomnia and check our phones in the middle of the night, only to get excited and more than a little scared.

It seems our stars, Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer, are siblings owners of the only black-owner horse training camp for Hollywood films. And something is coming. Something in the sky. Something terrifying. The trailer hints quite strongly at aliens, but this being a Peele film, we know there will be a lot more to it than that. Part of me hopes that this is the only trailer we get until the release, as it's just the right amount of information to get exicited about: the basic setting and the tone. Nope releases in cinemas on July 22nd. Check it out below.

The embedded trailer has captions for the hearing impaired.