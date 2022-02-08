NOPE: First Shots from Jordan Peele's Upcoming Feature

... and a promise of a trailer, presumably during the Superbowl? I don't know, I don't watch sports. The cryptic email announcement just said the below. And damn them for making us wait until summer to see the film. But there's a few shots in this teaser, and we'll know more this weekend. Nope will be released this summer.

This Sunday, discover what’s next from the mind of Jordan Peele.

N PE."