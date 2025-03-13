Fantastic REFLECTION IN A DEAD DIAMOND Trailer Blows Style to Kingdom Come

The new trailer for Reflection in a Dead Diamond looks fantastic!

Of course, that's what we expected / yearned for / hoped for from Hélène Cattet and Bruno Forzani, the directing duo behind Amer, Let The Corpses Tan, and Strange Color Of Your Body's Tears, especially after reading Martin Kudlac's review out of the 2025 Berlinale, in which he concluded:

"Ultimately, Reflection in a Dead Diamond is less concerned with espionage than with perception. The film functions as both an homage to and a deconstruction of genre, layering its self-reflexive and meta-textual dimensions to examine the fluidity of identity, memory, and sanity."

Well, that's fine. I just want me some more Euro-spies, black leather, deadly women, dastardly men, and racing sports cars. Behold the trailer below.