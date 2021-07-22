Blood Window Coverage Hollywood Features Movie Posters Superhero Movies Weird Reviews

Editor, Canada; Montréal, Canada (@bonnequin)
NOPE Poster: Yes, Please

The poster for the next Jordan Peele-directed film came out today. First, all I needed to know was that there was a new film written and directed by Peele. Then add in the (so far) announced cast of Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun. Then you add in this poster. It's already marked on my calendar. July 22, 2022. Damn you Peele, teasing us so far in advance.

Daniel KaluuyaJordan PeeleKeke PalmerNopeSteven Yeun

