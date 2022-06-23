NOPE Only The Finest Sequins Dolby Poster

Oscar® winner Jordan Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. Now, he reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare: the expansive horror epic, Nope. The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Tickets are now on sale for Jordan Peele's new horror flick, Nope

The look is inspired by the jacket Steven Yeun’s character wears in Nope.