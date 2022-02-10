Japanese Film Festival Australia 2022, Free Online Program to Savour This February

The JFF (Japanese Film Festival) of Australia is kicking off their wonderful offering of over-long genre efforts and/or super Indie Drama for free to punters this February! Recent and classic titles dot the online only line-up, surely something for everyone here if you like subtitles, for shame if not! Even better news is that this festival will be available to stream in over twenty-five countries! Check the website to see if you can tune in, and below for the breakdown of offerings.

JFF 2022 - February 14th ~ 27th.

The 2022 Online Festival presented by The Japan Foundation, Sydney will screen 17 films for free, including feature films and documentaries.

Japanese Film Festival Director, Yurika Sugie said, “JFF Online invites Australian audiences to celebrate the richness of Japanese cinema from the comfort of their own homes, with an eclectic virtual program traversing the hottest new international film festival award-winners, past JFF favourites and cult hits.”

FEATURES

Aristocrats | 2020 | Director: Yukiko Sode - A humanistic drama that questions the state of contemporary life through the perspectives of two female protagonists (one played by Kiko Mizuhara) of different backgrounds.

AWAKE | 2020 | Director: Atsuhiro Yamada - Thrilling coming-of-age drama depicting the fateful battle between a professional shogi player and a shogi software developer.

Bread of Happiness | 2012 | Director: Yukiko Mishima - Heart-warming dramedy about a cafe in the middle of the great outdoors serving delicious bread and coffee to people with pain in their hearts.

Happy Flight | 2008 | Director: Shinobu Yaguchi - An ensemble aviation comedy delving into the response of on-the-ground staff, cabin attendants and pilots during an emergency flight from Tokyo to Honolulu.

Her Love Boils Bathwater (JFF 2017) | 2016 | Director: Ryо̄ta Nakano - Featuring Japanese Academy Award winning performances, the film delves into the powerful bond between a strong-willed and deeply-loving mother and family.

It’s A Summer Film | 2020 | Director: Sо̄shi Masumoto - Innovative coming-of-age masterpiece about a student obsessed with old samurai films and sets out to craft her own film project.

Ito | 2021 | Director: Satoko Yokohama - Touching drama about a shy country girl who chooses a part-time job at a “maid café”.

Masked Ward (JFF 2021) | 2020 | Director: Hisashi Kimura - Tense mystery set in the eerie confines of a hospital, where a chilling psychological battle unfolds and eventually leads into a chain of surprising twists.

Mio’s Cookbook (JFF 2021) | 2020 | Director: Haruki Kadokawa - Invigorating period drama exploring friendship and the art of cooking about a young chef who dreams of being reunited with her best friend.

Oz Land | 2018 | Director: Takafumi Hatano - Adventure-drama exploring the journey of a new employee assigned to an amusement park, and the fun-filled chronicles of her growing pains.

ReLIFE (JFF 2017) | 2017 | Director: Takeshi Furusawa - Peculiar love story about a 27-year-old who is granted the opportunity to re-live his high school years and explore new destinies.

The Chef of South Polar (JFF 2009) | 2009 | Director: Shuichi Okita - Classic Japanese comedy film that follows the bittersweet and charming daily lives of a group of men living in the Antarctic, where their only joy is to eat.

The Floating Castle (JFF 2012) | 2012 | Director: Shinji Higuchi and Isshin Inudо̄ - Riveting historical spectacle about the samurai who stands up for their dignity during Japan’s civil war period.

Time of EVE the Movie (JFF 2010) | 2010 | Director: Yasuhiro Yoshiura - Moving exploration of the nature of emotions seen through the lens of interactions between humans and androids.

Until the Break of Dawn | 2012 | Director: Yūichirо̄ Hirakawa - Spiritual drama starring award-winning Japanese actor Tо̄ri Matsuzaka (The Blood of Wolves) in a tale about the inner conflicts of those who seek contact with the dead.

DOCUMENTARIES

Sumodo ~ The Successors of Samurai ~ (JFF 2021) | 2020 | Director: Eiji Sakata - An eye-opening and rare behind-the-scenes exploration of the lives of famous sumo wrestlers.

The God of Ramen (JFF 2013) | 2013 | Director: Takashi Innami - Mouth-watering examination of the life of Kazuo Yamagishi, founder of a legendary ramen shop in Tokyo, who had an immense influence on the Japanese ramen industry.

Full program and streaming details available at: www.japanesefilmfestival.net

FESTIVAL DETAILS

WHEN: 14 Feb – 27 Feb 2022

WHERE: Streaming online in 25 countries including Australia

TICKETS: FREE, registration required