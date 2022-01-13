Short Film: Seth Smith's existential-animation DUST BATH is on Vimeo

This is public service announcement that Canadian auteur of the surreal and strange, Seth Smith (The Crescent, Tin Can), made a 2 minute animated short about poultry and death and the circle of life, called Dust Bath, which is now available for free as a Staff Pick on Vimeo.

Taking place in an overgrown cemetery, and featuring Smith's mystical-sonic score, combined with fowl subtitles, and clucks, on the purpose of existence, particularly at life's end, the film is not so much morbid, as it is charming.

Take a couple minutes, slow down your breathing, and deeply consider a chicken who is considering the desirability of being eaten after death.

You are welcome.