SHOCK WAVE 2 Trailer: Delightfully Bonkers Cop Action

Earlier this year, our own James Marsh described Herman Yau's Shock Wave 2 as a "delightfully bonkers cop actioner...not to be missed."

The film will be premiering on November 2 to North American audiences, via various On Demand platforms, and the trailer, which you can watch below, immediately earns it a place on my personal "to watch as soon as it becomes legally available" list.

Andy Lam produces and stars. Per an official release, "the film chronicles the riveting story of former bomb disposal officer, Poon Shing-Fung. Suffering from amnesia and the loss of his leg in an explosion five years ago, he becomes the top suspect of a terrorist attack. On the run from the police, Poon must stop a terrorist organization from destroying Hong Kong while piecing together his identity."

Sean Lau (!!!), Tse Kwan-Ho, and Ni Ni also star. "Filming was shot on location in Kowloon, Hong Kong and Kam Tin, Hong Kong," says the announcement, so that makes me very happy to see a city that I adore under attack (?!).

Final bit of the official release: Shock Wave 2 "will be available on demand on Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, and other cable systems, as well as DirecTV, Dish Network, AT&T U-Verse, and Sling TV." Watch the trailer (again) below.

