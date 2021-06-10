Udine 2021: Far East Film Festival Unveils Packed Hybrid 23rd Edition

To the delight of Asian Cinema fans the world over, the Far East Film Festival has announced a packed 23rd edition, which will take place in the beautiful Italian city of Udine in a hybrid format, with all films screening both online and in-person from 24 June to 2 July 2021.

This year’s line-up boasts 63 titles, including 6 world premieres, 11 international premieres, and 22 European premieres. The films hail from 11 countries, including Japan, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia and, for the very first time, Macao and Myanmar.

Highlights of this year’s event include the first stop in the brand new touring Hong Kong New Talents programme, organised by the Hong Kong International Film Festival Society in collaboration with the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in Brussels, and supported by Create Hong Kong. Eight new films from emerging filmmakers from the city will be screened, including the world premieres of Jimmy Wan’s Zero to Hero and Sunny Lau’s Sugar Street Studio, alongside One Second Champion (Chiu Sin-hang), Drifting (Jun Li), Hand Rolled Cigarette (Chan Kin-long), Time (Ricky Ko), Just 1 Day (Erica Li), and Keep Rolling (Man Lim-chung).

Also from Hong Kong, Soi Cheang’s brilliantly scuzzy serial killer thriller Limbo and Herman Yau’s delightfully bonkers cop actioner Shock Wave 2 are not to be missed. Chinese war epic The Eight Hundred and Zhang Yimou’s sumptuous cloak and dagger spy caper Cliff Walkers are among the highlights from mainland China, with the latter also serving as the festival’s opening night film.

Kazuya Shiraishi’s throwback yakuza drama Last of the Wolves, Eiji Uchida’s award-winning transgender burlesque Midnight Swan, and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy lead a packed Japan selection, while sci-fi cloning thriller Seobok and action rollercoaster Deliver Us From Evil are among the crowdpleasers sourced from South Korea. Outside of the competition section, this year’s FEFF includes special tributes to Filipino star Eddie Garcia, and South Korean director Yoon Jong-bin.

Of course, for many of us, the option to attend in person remains tragically out of reach this year, but anyone who is free and willing to make the trip, you will not be disappointed. For the rest of us, we shall be there in spirit as we enjoy a fantastic showcase of the best new Asian Cinema from the comfort of our own homes.

ALL THE FILMS AT A GLANCE/ LINE-UP 2021

COMPETITION SECTION [45]

CHINA [7]

The Eight Hundred (800 Eroi), GUAN Hu, heroic war-epic blockbuster, China 2020, European Festival Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Anima, CAO Jinling, Mother Nature rules!, China 2021, European Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY*

Back to the Wharf, LI Xiaofeng, modern noir, China 2020, European Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Before Next Spring, LI Gen, Chinese students lost in Tokyo, China 2021, World Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE*

Cliff Walkers, ZHANG Yimou, a great spy action story, China 2021, International Festival Premiere – OFFLINE ONLY [OPENING FILM]

Endgame, RAO Xiaozhi, offbeat black crime comedy, China 2021, European Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Like Father and Son, BAI Zhiqiang, tear-jerking road-movie, China 2020, International Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE (EXCEPT CHN, HK, TW, MAC) *

HONG KONG [11 + 1]

Coffin Homes, Fruit CHAN, handmade horror, HK 2021, World Premiere – OFFLINE ONLY

Limbo, Soi CHEANG, super- fierce thriller, HK 2021, Italian Premiere – ONLINE USA, EUROPE ONLY

Shock Wave 2, Herman YAU, bomb-ridden spectacle , HK 2020, International Festival Premiere – ONLINE EUROPE (EXCEPT ESP, AND) [GALA] [OPENING ONLINE FILM]

The Way We Keep Dancing, Adam WONG, hip-hop hit, HK 2021, European Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE

Hong Kong New Talents

Drifting, Jun LI, homeless in the city, HK 2021, Italian Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE (EXCEPT CHN)

Hand Rolled Cigarette, CHAN Kin-long, elegant crime, HK 2020, European Premiere – ONLINE EUROPE ONLY*

JUST 1 DAY, Erica LI, nostalgic romance, HK 2021, Italian Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY* [GALA]

One Second Champion, CHIU Sin-hang, boxing, action - fantasy, HK 2020, European Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE (EXCEPT CHN)

Sugar Street Studio, Sunny LAU, film industry horror, HK 2021, International Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE*

Time, Ricky KO, assassins in golden years, HK 2021, Italian Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY*

Zero to Hero, Jimmy WAN, Paralympic hero biopic, HK 2021, World Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY*

MACAO

Madalena, Emily CHAN, metropolitan love story, Macao 2021, World Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

INDONESIA [1]

Death Knot, Cornelio SUNNY, horror from the past, Indonesia 2021, World Premiere – ONLINE EUROPE ONLY*

JAPAN [10]

Blue, YOSHIDA Keisuke, “never give up” boxing story, Japan 2021, European Premiere – ONLINE EUROPE (EXCEPT ESP, AND)

The Goldfish: Dreaming of the Sea, OGAWA Sara, hand-in-hand youth drama, Japan 2021, European Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY*

Hold Me Back, OHKU Akiko, a voice in my head and a quirky trip to Rome, Japan 2020, Italian Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Ito, YOKOHAMA Satoko, play shamisen and be happy, Japan 2021, European Premiere – ONLINE EUROPE ONLY

Last of the Wolves, SHIRAISHI Kazuya, dazzling extreme gangster movie, Japan 2021, International Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Midnight Swan, UCHIDA Eiji, ballet and burlesque transgender melodrama, Japan 2020, European Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

jigoku-no-hanazono OFFICE ROYALE, SEKI Kazuaki, violent femmes and mega punches, Japan 2021, International Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY [GALA] *

Underdog, part 1 & part 2, TAKE Masaharu, Japan’s answer to Raging Bull, Japan 2021, European Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy, HAMAGUCHI Ryusuke, three love rendevoous, Japan 2021, Italian Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY [GALA]

You're Not Normal, Either!, MAEDA Koji, please teach me how to flirt, Japan 2021, European Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

MALAYSIA [1]

Hail, Driver! Muzzamer RAHMAN, lonely souls in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia 2021, European Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE*

MYANMAR [1]

Money Has Four Legs, Maung SUN, cinephile dramedy, Myanmar 2020, Italian Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE (EXCEPT FRA, CH, MMR, US, CAN, AU) *

THE PHILIPPINES [2]

Fan Girl, Antoinette JADAONE, a fan’s passion turns into a nightmare, The Philippines 2020 – Italian Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE

Son of the Macho Dancer, Joel LAMANGAN, cruel gay coming of age, The Philippines 2021 – International Festival Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE

SOUTH KOREA [6]

Deliver Us from Evil, HONG Won Chan, action rollercoaster from Japan to Thailand, South Korea 2020, Italian Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Night of the Undead, SHIN Jung-won, sexually-supergifted-E.T., South Korea 2020, European Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

OK! Madam, LEE Cheol-ha, secret agents! north koreans! the strangest airflight ever! South Korea 2020, Italian Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Please Don't Save Me, JUNG Yeon-kyung, coming of age drama, South Korea 2020, European Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY*

Seobok, LEE Yong Zoo, secret experiments, and an escaped clone, South Korea 2021, Italian Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Voice of Silence, HONG Eui-jeong, the odd couple, the little girl and the gangsters, South Korea 2020, Italian Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY [GALA] *

TAIWAN [4]

Dear Tenant, CHENG Yu-chieh, an offbeat take on gay life, Taiwan 2020, European Festival Premiere – ONLINE EUROPE ONLY

Gatao: The Last Stray, Ray JIANG, Taiwan Goodfellas and the girl, Taiwan 2021, International Festival Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY*

Man in Love, YIN Chen-hao, I’ll love you whatever it takes…, Taiwan 2021, International Festival Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY [GALA] *

My Missing Valentine, CHEN Yu-hsun, something is lost…a fantastic love story, Taiwan 2020, European Festival Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

THAILAND [2]

The Con-Heartist, Mez THARATORN, handbook for fooling your neighbor, Thailand 2020, European Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE

The Maid, Lee THONGKHAM, blood, secrets, vengeful ghosts, Thailand 2020, International Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Out of Competition [17]

DOCUMENTARIES [6]

A Is for Agustin, Grace SIMBULAN, the struggle to study, The Philippines 2019, European Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE

Assassins, Ryan WHITE, a North Korean mystery, US 2020, Italian Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Keep Rolling, MAN Lim-chung, Ann Hui and her world, HK 2020, Italian Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE

Life in 24 Frames a Second, SAW Tiong Guan, 4 great Asian directors speak, Malaysia 2021, World Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE

SUMODO ~ The Successors of Samurai ~, SAKATA Eiji, all about sumo, Japan 2020, Italian Premiere – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Tough Out, XU Hui-jing, the rise of a baseball hero, China 2020, European Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE

RESTORED CLASSICS [2]

Execution in Autumn, LEE Hsing, sentenced to death! ethical drama, Taiwan 1972/restored 2020, European Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE (EXCEPT CHN, HK, MAC)

Suddenly in Dark Night, GO Yeong-nam, a sensual classic horror tale, South Korea 1981/restored 2017, International Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE

Special Tributes:

EDDIE GARCIA: LIFE AS A FILM EPIC [5]

At the Top, Ishmael BERNAL, the (under)world of cinema, The Philippines 1971, Italian Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE

Bwakaw, Jun Robles LANA, the secret of a grumpy gentleman, The Philippines 2012, Italian Premiere – ONLINE WORLDWIDE

Rainbow's Sunset, Joel LAMANGAN, shadows of a gay love, The Philippines 2018, Italian Premiere – ONLINE ONLY WORLDWIDE

Shadows (short), Raymond RED, a photographer in Manila, The Philippines 2000, Italian Premiere – ONLINE ONLY WORLDWIDE

Sinasamba Kita, Eddie GARCIA, witty banter in melodrama style, The Philippines 1982, Italian Premiere – ONLINE ONLY WORLDWIDE

POWER AND SECRETS: THE CINEMATIC WORLD OF YOON JONG-BIN

Beastie Boys, YOON Jong-bin, clubs, women and modern lifestyle in Seoul, South Korea 2008 – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Kundo: Age of the Rampant, YOON Jong-bin, spectacular period action, South Korea 2014 – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

Nameless Gangster: Rules of the Time, YOON Jong-bin, gangsters and grifters in Busan, South Korea 2012 – ONLINE ITALY ONLY

The Spy Gone North, YOON Jong-bin, stranger-than-fiction true spy thriller, South Korea 2018, Italian Premiere – OFFLINE ONLY