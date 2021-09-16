V/H/S/94 Trailer: More Bonkers And Violent Found Footage Horror is on it's Way

A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.

The trailer has arrived for V/H/S/94, the fourth installment of the found footage horror film franchise. It looks as bonkers as ever. Check it out for yourself down below.

V/H/S/94 has a very quick buzz-building festival stint coming up. It is premiering at Fantastic Fest, then it is playing at Beyond Fest before it bows on streaming service Shudder. V/H/S/94 will be released exclusively on Shudder in all their territories on October 6th.