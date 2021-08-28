RUSHED Exclusive Clip: Do You Recycle?

Barbara O’Brien, an Irish Catholic mother, has her life turned upside-down when her son, a freshman in college, is involved in a tragic hazing incident. Taking justice into her own hands, she travels across the country recording mothers who have lost sons to hazing in an effort to prove the university’s liability. When she is confronted by corruption and cover ups, she seeks revenge on the one person she finds truly responsible, proving that hell hath no fury like a mother scorned.

Siobhan Fallon Hogan's new thriller Rushed hit theaters and VOD/digital on August 27th from Vertical Entertainment. We have an exclusive clip to share with you today. You will find it below. Hogan also penned the script and produced the film. She stars along with Robert Patrick, Jake Weary, Peri Gilpin and former NFL player Phil Villapiano. Rushed was directed by Vibeke Muasya