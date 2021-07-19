Watch: Quentin Lee Talks CHUNGKING EXPRESS

In a new Trailers From Hell commentary video, filmmaker Quentin Lee talks about Wong Kar-wai's Chungking Express from a personal perspective -- Lee grew up in Hong Kong -- and also provides cultural context for the film.

Lee is one of my favorite filmmakers, Chungking Express is one of my favorite films, and Trailers From Hell is a fantastic resource to hear filmmakers talking about other filmmakers, so this is a perfect combination.

Watch the video below. The film is available on Blu-ray from the Criterion Collection. It is also now streaming on The Criterion Channel, along with other films by Wong Kar-wai.

