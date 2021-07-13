Now on Blu-ray: THE MONSTER COLLECTION, For Those Who Remain Young

Are you a monster kid? If not, why not?

The Monster Collection Blu-ray Collector's Edition

Now available on Blu-ray and DVD, via Doppelganger Releasing.

Directed by Alexandre Poncet and Gilles Penso, The Monster Collection gathers together some 890 (?!) hours of footage, revolving around their two collaborative, independently-made documentaries, The Frankenstein Complex (2015) and Phil Tippett: Mad Dreams and Monsters (2019). It is the very definition of an essential home-video release.

Now, that's on the assumption that you love monsters, monster movies, and the people who make them, but then, why wouldn't you? The filmmakers are a lovely lot of cheerful, extremely talented, humble artists and craftsmen who are dedicated to doing what they love, also what they do best, and are not concerned at all about promoting themselves, which makes watching hours and hours of material about them an entirely pleasant and informative experience.

Truth be told, I haven't finished watching all the bonus footage, though I have seen both documentaries in their entirety, along with more than three hours of the supplemental features. The Frankenstein Complex provides an overview of creature designers, including Guillermo Del Toro, Rick Baker, and Paul Verhoeven, while Phil Tippett: Mad Dreams and Monsters zooms in on the titular genius, whose vivid creativity has been displayed more times than you have realized.

The documentaries highlight the filmmakers' own creativity and judicious use of original interviews, while the bonus material assembled includes fabulous behind-the-scenes footage, creature galleries, and a great look at Phil Tippett's short films. I love that so much of the original interview is included, and so I gloried in a one-hour conversation with directors Joe Dante and John Landis, another extended interview with Paul Verhoeven, another with Mick Garris, and on and on.

Anyone with a rabid interest in the subject may have already ordered the Blu-ray package here, and I must note that the packaging itself is distinguished and gorgeous, giving the proper respect that is due to the monster makers. If you haven't ordered it yet, I would do so without any hesitation.

As for me, I still have nine hours of material to enjoy. And then 890 minutes to rewatch.





