A NIGHTMARE WAKES Giveaway: Win a Copy of The Gothic Horror Drama on DVD

RLJE Films will release A Nightmare Wakes, the screen writing and directorial debut of Nora Unkel, on VOD, Digital HD and DVD on July 6th. We have two (2) copies of the gothic horror to give away to our readers in the U.S.

A NIGHTMARE WAKES is based on the timeless novel and the birth of one of cinema’s most iconic monsters. While composing her famous novel “Frankenstein,” Mary Shelley descends into an opium-fueled fever dream and carries on a torrid love affair at a remote lake house. As she writes, the characters of her novel come to life and begin to plague her relationship, forcing everyone—including herself—to question her sanity.

Our own Peter Martin caught A Nightmare Wakes when it premiered on the AMC Networks streaming service Shudder in the new year. You may find his review here, but here are a couple quick excerpts from it.

Nora Unkel fashions a tale that incorporates romantic fantasies, harsh reality and horrifying nightmares... A Nightmare Wakes has more to do with Mary Shelley as an individual creative artist and her fight to be heard than specifically with a scientist and the monster he creates.

