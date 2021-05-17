Coming Soon on Criterion: AFTER LIFE, BEASTS OF NO NATION and More Fine Titles

Contrary to popular opinion (in my own head), I have not seen every significant indie and intentional feature film ever made, so I must confess to near-complete ignorance about the latest titles announced by The Criterion Collection, due for release on home video in August 2021.

I've heard of these films but haven't seen them yet. Happily, people who are smarter and more educated than me have suggested that After Life (directed by Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-eda), Ashes and Diamonds (directed by Polish auteur Andrzej Wajda), Beasts of No Nation (directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga) and Company (a documentary directed by D. A. Pennebaker) are all essential titles that should be purchased and/or legally borrowed and viewed, post-haste, so I am passing along the release news and also the recommendations. Go forth and spend, dear readers! Support the superior home-video formats! Don't be a dog soldier in the streaming wars! (What? I'm really getting off topic here.)

Visit the official Criterion site for more information so as to make your own upcoming personal financial decisions wisely.

