Review: THINGS HEARD AND SEEN, A Failure As Domestic Drama and Supernatural Thriller

Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini’s (The Extra Man, The Nanny Diaries, American Splendor) no-thrills, no-chills, ultimately shrug-worthy adaptation of Elizabeth Brundage’s 2016 well-regarded, literary novel, Things Heard & Seen, works hard to turn tired, overused tropes into a compelling, engaging, and otherwise enthralling two-hour film starring recent Oscar nominee Amanda Seyfried (Mank, First Reformed, Les Misérables).

Spoiler alert: Despite a promising beginning that attempts to split the difference between supernatural horror and domestic drama, the by-now obligatory pre-Internet 20th-century setting (1980), and an overabundance of intriguing, weighty ideas about art, spirituality, and the afterlife, Things Heard & Seen fails on practically every level, including as a vehicle for Seyfried’s generous talents as a performer.



A semi-perplexing prologue that suggests the aftermath of violence quickly gives way to a title card and a feature-length flashback centering on Seyfried’s character, Catherine Claire (Amanda Seyfried), a New York City-based art restorer, Catherine’s husband and the recent recipient of a Columbia PhD., George (James Norton), and their preteen daughter, Franny (Ana Sophia Heger). A job offer for George leaves Catherine, already self-harming as a means for coping with a fracturing marriage, at a crossroads: Leave NYC and her career behind, pack up and move with George to upstate New York where her husband can begin his career in earnest at a small, private academic institution, Saginaw College, teaching art history, specifically art history focused on the landscape-centric work of the Hudson Valley School.



In a surprise to no one, including herself, Catherine picks George and his career over her own. The rustic home that awaits them has all the charms and not-so-secret spaces of a haunted house, though, given George’s presumably meager salary as an associate professor, they can’t be particularly picky. Even when the realtor, Mare Laughton (Karen Allen), shares the house’s Amityville Horror-inspired history, George doesn’t bother to give it a second thought.

In fact, George consciously decides not to tell Catherine, ostensibly because he wants to protect her, but more likely because George as a character is wholly defined by the worst impulses, drives, and attitudes of a regressive, retrograde era (i.e., toxic masculinity).



Things Heard & Seen takes more than a few logic-challenged, eyebrow-raising twists, turns, and swerves into well-trod literary and cinematic territory, specifically The Shining and What Lies Beneath, paling in comparison to both. While Catherine, helped by a seemingly benevolent house spirit, gradually awakens to the real man she married out of duty and obligation, George takes a parallel journey, a psychological and literal descent from superficially happy husband and first-time academic basking in the attention of his students and peers, to master manipulator, gaslighter general, and physical, existential threat to Catherine and Franny, as well as George’s colleague, Justine Sokolov (Rhea Seehorn), who befriends Catherine. As Catherine reluctantly discovers, the terror, like the proverbial call, is coming from inside the house.



Multiple subplots and sub-threads involving seance- and spirituality-curious academics, including George’s fatherly mentor, Floyd DeBeers (Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham), and two of the house’s previous occupants, Eddy Lucks (Alex Neustaedter), a piano-playing handyman, and his brother, Cole (Jack Gore), Franny’s present and future babysitter, ultimately go nowhere, functioning primarily to misdirect, divert, and distract from the central storyline, Catherine and George’s disintegrating marriage and the secrets George may or may not be hiding from Catherine and the outside world.

In turn, the fate of Catherine and George’s marriage sets up a bungled, ill-fitting third-act and a faux-feel-good ending that offers cold comfort in response to the real-life horrors of domestic violence, a better life, if not now, then in the afterlife, that feels like a deeply problematic, catch-all excuse for suffering and inaction.

Things Heard & Seen is now streaming on Netflix.