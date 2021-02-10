PSYCHO GOREMAN Exclusive: Your First Look at The Final Art For The PG Limited "Hunky Boy" Ultimate Edition

Well looky here. We have your first look at the final art for the PG Limited "Hunky Boy" Ultimate Edition from our friends at Raven Banner Entertainment.

This is our first look at the front side of the reversible cover art, a hilarious tribute to key art for far friendlier family films. The reverse side will be the artwork from Graham Humphreys. We also have a glimpse of the five trading cards that come with this edition. You got Mimi, Luke, Pandora and PG and the reverse side of another card that reads 'Wielding a weapon constructed of from his enemies' entrails, THE ARCHDUKE OF NIGHTMARES is ready for battle! and below that is the great line from the film, "I do not care for hunky boys! ... Or do I??"

This Blueray/DVD/CD combo is the best home entertainment release of PG out there. There are a bunch of exclusives only available on this limited run of just 2000 copies and it is region free, shipping to anywhere in the World.