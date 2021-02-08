I BLAME SOCIETY: Watch Gillian Wallace Horvat's Dark Satire on VOD This Friday

Gillian Wallace Horvat's dark satire I Blame Society will be coming to On Demand this Friday, February 12th. Having appreciated a decent run during the year of a festival circuit impacted by the pandemic we think the quicker Horvat's film gets out to a wider audience the sooner it will find and enlarge its fanbase.

The Cinéma vérité style presents it's own challenges but once I Blame Society picks up the pace with Horvat's pursuit of carrying out the perfect murder it settles into a fearless pocket, from her preperation to the execution of each murder - pun intended. You won't hate yourself for laughing at I Blame Society but it may make you squirm a bit.