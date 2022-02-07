I BLAME SOCIETY Arrives on Shudder with a New Poster

If you haven't had a chance to see Gillian Wallace Horvat's amazing DIY found footage serial killer film, you're in luck! I Blame Society is coming to Shudder US starting tomorrow, February 8th. This dark satire is both hilarious and, somehow, all too real for anyone who works in film, particularly the US indie film scene.

Gillian (Wallace Horvat) is one of those many struggling filmmakers in L.A. who just can't seem to get the money for their first feature. Feeling like her friends and her partner (Keith Poulson) are losing faith in her abilities, she decides to resurrect her abandoned documentary based on a pseudo-compliment she once received that she would make a good murderer. But while she documents what makes "the perfect murder" a hitherto unseen dark side of Gillian emerges and grows.

As I wrote in my review in 2020:

"A clever and more than a little disturbing satire that takes a harsh look at indie filmmaking, our selfie and self-centering culture, and the logistical difficulties that come with planning the perfect murder."

Wallace Horvat has also been nominated for the 'Someone to Watch' Film Independent Spirit Award (ceremony on March 6th), and I would definitely agree with that assessment. We've been gifted this very cool poster to share with you. Check it out and the trailer below.