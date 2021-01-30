THREE MIRRORS CREATURE'S FLASHES OF FLESH: New Redband Trailer For Italian Sci-fi/Horror Drama

“Once you see the flashes, flesh doesn't matter anymore.”

You're going to make of this one what you will, but this one is primarily aimed at the experimental cinema crowd. Three Mirrors Creature's Flashes of Flesh is an experimental drama, with an infusion of horror and sci-fi, from writer and cinematographer Giuliano Tomassacci. It is his feature directorial debut and currently in post over in Italy.

A redband trailer was released last week, along with an alternate third teaser. The redband version comes from some nudity while what constitutes horror is not seen in it. Both trailer and teaser are a collidascope of split scenes and collages, stretching the definition of the screen as a canvas to its limits. It makes for a very busy watching experience that leaves us unsure if we wish to endure it for the full length of a feature film. When it's not dominated by multiple layers it's actually quite striking. It is an attention grabber.

This one is for a specific audience, sure, but we did not want to deny you the chance to see it for yourself so you know its out there.