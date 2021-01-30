THREE MIRRORS CREATURE'S FLASHES OF FLESH: New Redband Trailer For Italian Sci-fi/Horror Drama
“Once you see the flashes, flesh doesn't matter anymore.”
You're going to make of this one what you will, but this one is primarily aimed at the experimental cinema crowd. Three Mirrors Creature's Flashes of Flesh is an experimental drama, with an infusion of horror and sci-fi, from writer and cinematographer Giuliano Tomassacci. It is his feature directorial debut and currently in post over in Italy.
A redband trailer was released last week, along with an alternate third teaser. The redband version comes from some nudity while what constitutes horror is not seen in it. Both trailer and teaser are a collidascope of split scenes and collages, stretching the definition of the screen as a canvas to its limits. It makes for a very busy watching experience that leaves us unsure if we wish to endure it for the full length of a feature film. When it's not dominated by multiple layers it's actually quite striking. It is an attention grabber.
This one is for a specific audience, sure, but we did not want to deny you the chance to see it for yourself so you know its out there.
Feature directorial debut for writer and cinematographer Giuliano Tomassacci (Report 51) - who previously directed the sci-fi short movie “Here We Go Again, Rubinot!” - Three Mirrors Creature's Flashes of Flesh is an experimental drama, with visceral horror and sci-fi resonances. Dominated by music and a dense black and white, it stars Michela Bruni as a ruthless and successful top-class manager who, in the aftermath of an emotional shock, becomes pervaded by a sensory spirit and undertakes a purifying – although grievous - voyage. Along with Bruni (who also contributed the script) the cast also features Samantha Abear, Claudio Losavio, Corinna Coroneo, Piervito Bonifacio, Federica Pocaterra, Giorgia Grillo, Fabio Gagliardi, Marina Lorè and Clarice Ching. The original score is by Stefano G. Falcone and production design by Cristiana Fasano. Giulia Stronati and Federica Salamone provided the special makeup effects.
