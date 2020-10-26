TetroVideo Announces DVD Releases of Extreme Flicks DELIRIO And CARCINOMA

TetroVideo is relatively new outfit over in the UK hell bent on distributing extreme and challenging horror cinema. Releasing independant horror cinema in limited releases of 100 copies on all-region DVD they're bound to have something for all you extreme horror fans around the World.

We have been asked to keep you up to date on current releases so let's start with November. TetroVideo will be releasing our friend Patrico Valladares' 2009 film Deliero (La Creacion) and Marian Dora's 2014 film Carcinoma.

Both titles will be available for pre-order on November 16th. We have included trailer for both titles below. The nature of these releases suggests that the trailers would be NSFW. Take caution where necessary.

ENJOY!!!