Criterion in September 2024: Gregg Araki's Teen Apocalypse Trilogy, ALL OF US STRANGERS, HAPPINESS

September marks the changing of the seasons around the world. In the physical media world, September marks the time for exciting indie and international releases from the Criterion Collection.

Let's start off with Gregg Araki's Teen Apocalypse Trilogy, which erupted onto the scene in the 1990s, featuring Totally F*cked Up, Doom Generation, and Nowhere. All three films have been digitally restored and are heading for release in 4K and Blu-ray editions, with a new audio commentary on Nowhere, a new conversation between Araki and fellow director Richard Linklater, and a new documentary, along with archival features.

All of Us Strangers hit towards the end of last year, and arrested attention with sterling performances by Andrew Scott and Paul Mescal. The 4K + Blu-ray combo edition includes a new conversation between director Andrew Haigh and author and critic Michael Koresky, as well as a new interview with cinematographer Jamie D. Ramsay.

For the third new release, we go back to the 90s and Happiness, from director Todd Solondz, featuring an "outstanding ensemble cast," in the words of Criterion, which is the only way to describe Philip Seymour Hoffman, Jane Adams, Lara Flynn Boyle, Ben Gazzara, and Dylan Baker. The 4k + Blu-ray combo edition includes a new conversation between director Todd Solondz and filmmaker Charlotte Wells, and a new interview with actor Dylan Baker.

As if that's not enough, John Mackenzie's The Long Good Friday features a 4K restoration on a 4k disc, with higher resolution certain to deepen our appreciation of Bob Hoskins' volcanic performance.

Last but certainly not least, Alex Cox's thoroughly entertaining Repo Man comes to 4K. 'Nuff said.

For more information and to place pre-orders, visit the official Criterion site.

