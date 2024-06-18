POPULATION PURGE: Trailer Premiere For Indie, Dystopic Action Thriller
Brian Johnson's dystopian action thriller, Population Pruge, is coming to digital platforms on July 9th. Written together with Toby Osborne, the indie tells the story of a father and daughter who are trying to help survivors of a government-planned culling of the populace when a local warden attempts to stop them.
Distributor Gravitas Ventures is releasing the flick and asked us to premiere the trailer for you today. Check out this action thriller in all its indie glory down below.
In a dystopian world where a radical government has unleashed a deadly poison to control population, only those with blood type AB positive remain unscathed. But instead of outright death, the rest of the population is left to suffer in a state of chronic illness, causing widespread chaos and panic. As the majority slowly succumbs to the effects of the poison, their only hope lies in receiving transfusions of AB positive blood from the few immune survivors, like Charlie and his granddaughter Maya. Living in the decrepit remains of an abandoned amusement park, Charlie is a renegade supplier of blood to the underground market. But their sanctuary is threatened by the iron-fisted rule of District 22's ruthless warden, Onslow, who will stop at nothing to save his own dying son. As Charlie and Maya fight to defend their haven and their own sanity, the eccentric duo must navigate through a world of danger and betrayal.POPULATION PURGE was written by Brian Johnson and Toby Osborne and directed by Johnson. The film stars S. Lamar Wilson, Peter Holland, and Lyndsey Soto. It has won awards at numerous festivals including Best Feature Film / Best Cinematography at the 2023 Los Angeles Cinematography Film Festival, Best 1st Time Director of a Feature Film at the Best Actor & Director Awards, and Best Feature Under $250,000 at the 2023 International New York Film Festival.Gravitas Ventures will release the film on digital platforms on July 9, 2024. The film has a running time of 1 hr 25 minutes and will not be rated by the MPAA.
