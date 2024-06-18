POPULATION PURGE: Trailer Premiere For Indie, Dystopic Action Thriller

Brian Johnson's dystopian action thriller, Population Pruge, is coming to digital platforms on July 9th. Written together with Toby Osborne, the indie tells the story of a father and daughter who are trying to help survivors of a government-planned culling of the populace when a local warden attempts to stop them.

Distributor Gravitas Ventures is releasing the flick and asked us to premiere the trailer for you today. Check out this action thriller in all its indie glory down below.