Now On Demand: THE CALL, Just in Time to Spoil the Weekend

We've officially reached the punch-drunk portion of the Halloween movie season, that special time when it feels like every possible type of horror movie has been thrust upon those of us who have any type of bent toward the frightening and the terrifying.

But there's always room for one (or two or three or four...) more, right? In that spirit, The Call is arriving On Demand today, just in time to spoil the weekend or, perhaps, make it something truly special and/or scary.

The film features two horror heavyweights in the presence of Tobin Bell and Lin Shaye. Directed by Timothy Woodward Jr., The Call goes back in time to the fall of 1987, when, according to the official synopsis, "a group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple after a tragic accident occurs. ... Needing only to make a single phone call, the request seems horribly ordinary until they realize that this call could change their life...or end it. This simple task quickly spirals into terror as their worst nightmares become reality."

By now, dear reader, I'm sure you know whether you want to add The Call to your horror-movie playlist for the weekend. If you're still not quite sure, check out what Mr. Bell had to say about it in his interview with our own Eric Ortiz Garcia.

The film is now available on Premium VOD and on Digital, as of today, October 30.