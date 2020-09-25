THE CALL Trailer: Things Will Get Bloody

Warning: Lin Shaye is friends with Tobin Bell.

Thus, if you dare to call the distinguished woman "an old hag," ya stupid kid, you should expect that she will make The Call to her dear friend. And things will get bloody.

"In the fall of 1987," according to the official synopsis, "a group of small-town friends must survive the night in the home of a sinister couple after a tragic accident occurs in The Call." Wait a minute ... did you just describe Lin Shaye and Tobin Bell as a "sinister couple," official synopsis? You are raising my hackles! Nonetheless, please continue.

"Needing only to make a single phone call, the request seems horribly ordinary until they realize that this call could change their life...or end it. This simple task quickly spirals into terror as their worst nightmares become reality as they enter the realm of The Call." OK, 'nightmares become reality,' official synopsis? Fine, you may conclude.

"This spine-tingling tale stars horror icons Lin Shaye (Insidious franchise, Ouija) and Tobin Bell (Saw, Jigsaw), along with Chester Rushing (Stranger Things), Erin Sanders (Big Time Rush) and Judd Lormand (SEAL Team).

"The Call opens exclusively in theaters and drive-ins nationwide October 2 from Cinedigm."

Timothy Woodward Jr. directed. Watch the trailer below -- IF YOU DARE!!!

