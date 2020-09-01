POSSESSOR Official Trailer: Here is Your Must-See Sci-fi Film of The Year

I know that many of us are hesitant to go back to the cinemas right now but holy hell, I will risk plague and pestilence to go see Brandon Cronenerg's Possessor on October 9th based on just the strength of this official trailer. Wow!

From the visionary mind of writer/director Brandon Cronenberg, POSSESSOR is an arresting sci-fi thriller about elite, corporate assassin Tasya Vos. Using brain-implant technology, Vos takes control of other people’s bodies to execute high profile targets. As she sinks deeper into her latest assignment Vos becomes trapped inside a mind that threatens to obliterate her.

Possessor was written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg. It stars Andrea Riseborough, Christopher Abbott, Rossif Sutherland, Tuppence Middleton, Sean Bean and Jennifer Jason Leigh. We will find it in select cinemas and drive-ins on October 9th.