IRON MASK Trailer: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan, Finally

We first heard about the sequel to Oleg Stepchenko's Russian ghost story Viy many years ago -- actually, it was early 2016 when our own Todd Brown wrote about the director's plans, noting the casting of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jackie Chan to join returning star Jason Flemyng, who would be returning "as cartographer Jonathon Green, packed up by the King to map out the far east where he again encounters the supernatural."

Now it's finally here, and we have visual proof in the new trailer for what is now called Iron Mask (simplified from Journey to China: The Mystery of Iron Mask, or, originally, Tayna pechati drakona), which will be "premiering everywhere on Digital and On Demand November 20th and on Blu-ray and DVD November 24th from Lionsgate," per an official release. Here's the official synopsis:

"In order to save his homeland from certain doom, a kung fu master (Chan) must escape from the maniacal James Hook (Schwarzenegger) in order to send his daughter a secret talisman that will allow her to control a massive and mythical dragon.

"This larger-than-life, globe-trotting tale - ranging from the impenetrable Tower of London to the fabled Silk Road and China's Great Wall - also stars Rutger Hauer in one of the screen icon's final performances."

Yes, it sounds -- and looks -- ridiculous, but also very entertaining. I mean, dig that period facial hair on Arnold and Jackie! Check out the trailer below.

