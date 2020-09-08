BLOOD QUANTUM Interviews: Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers and Michael Greyeyes Talk Zombies and Indigenous Representation in Film

INTERVIEW WITH MICHAEL GREYEYES

ScreenAnarchy: How was your initial connection with director Jeff Barnaby?

Michael Greyeyes: I hadn’t work with Jeff prior to working on Blood Quantum, I only heard about him through reputation and I was big fan of his work. I remember I screened File Under Miscellaneous at imagiNATIVE in Toronto years before and I was like who’s this guy? This guy is incredible. Then of course I was a big fan of his debut feature [Rhymes for Young Ghouls].

On the set I met him and we had a couple of phone conversations, he asked me to watch some films that were really important in terms of understanding his community’s history. From the beginning I think it was a really strong relationship. Jeff’s very direct on set, so it’s really nice, he’s a very technical director, meaning he’s really interested in image. I’m an experienced actor, I think I’m a pretty agile actor so if he asked for something I just tried to make it happen. We ended up building a really beautiful and three-dimensional character by the end of our process.

Going into BLOOD QUANTUM, how was your initial reaction to the script?

When I first got a hold of the script, they just sent one or two scenes that you audition for. It would really help me in any audition if I could get a full script, then they say “well, it’s not available right now.”

But eventually I got the full script and I read it and I was like, “OK, this is a fantastic piece of writing. This is really beautiful and really complicated. Like beautifully complicated characters, very flawed and very human. Beautiful.” So from the first time I read the script I was super impressed, just with his turn of phrase, with the structure of it, and mostly with just how so vivid and real the characters seemed to me.

Now that you mention this, your character Traylor is certainly very humane. He has a difficult present and background. In that sense how was your approach to this character?

Thank you.

As you know, the film can be look at as two films in one. There’s the first half of the film in which the community and the characters are introduced, and the idea of what happens during the outbreak. And then fast forward six months and we’re dealing with the aftermath, so really it’s two different films and, in a way, I got to create two different characters.

So there’s Traylor in the first part of the film where he’s sort of the put-upon guy, he’s sort of beleaguered, he can’t handle most of the shit that’s gone his way. His marriage is in a shambles, he’s divorced, his son is a delinquent; I think it speaks to him being a terrible father. And his job, he’s a sheriff but I don’t think he’s doing a great job. So really that’s the character we’re introduced to.

Ironically, or as is often the case, it takes a real serious event in one’s life for a person to grow up. For Traylor that was the end of the world, like [laughs] he needed the apocalypse in order to find out who he really was and what kind of hero he could be. I loved playing both sides of that coin.

BLOOD QUANTUM is a genre piece but of course the setting is an Indian reservation in Canada, which makes it unique. I don’t remember when was the last time I watched a film about the First Nations. How do you feel about the importance of representation in a powerful medium as cinema?

Thank you for that question.

I think it’s incredibly important to show our community on screen. The very fact that you haven’t seen depictions of modern day communities very much, is an indication that the medium has neglected to tell those stories. When I look at filmmakers like Jeff, I’m reminded that making this kind of work is crucially important to shifting the narrative.

In this case shifting the narrative away from the historical treatments of our community, because I think for a lot of Americans certainly and audiences around the world, they see us as characters belonging to a different time and a different historical context. But the fact is that we’re here, we’re nurses, doctors, police officers, educators, teachers. We’re bad fathers, we’re delinquent sons, we’re trying to figure out how to keep our families together; that’s just me describing the characters in Blood Quantum.

I think it’s really important to show how our current-day communities exist on film. I think that’s a huge part of what Jeff does as a filmmaker and I think it’s important for the medium.

What are those themes related to the First Nations that you expect people to be more conscious about after watching the movie?

It’s fascinating, when you look at the title of the film Blood Quantum, blood quantum is a phrase that not a lot of people are super familiar with. Blood quantum is a term that comes out of a racist goverment policy in North America, in which the goverment starts to determine our identity through the “amount of indigenous blood we had.”

And of course, if you look at the history of the United States you look at blood quantum in terms of black people and white people. You got into racist terms like octoroon, like mulato, these are now melanin terms because of this idea of trying to identify people through blood.

That of course ignores indigenous people’s way of identifying. Communities determine its own membership and this was just a way for the government to deny that.

When I look at a film like Blood Quantum and I look at the complex relationships inside the film, I’m reminded that what Jeff’s doing is just sort of unpacking history for audiences. Whether is the history of intergenarational trauma, bad fathers creating bad sons, intergenerationally continuing trauma. I think what Jeff’s doing is educating audiences. So I think it’s incredibly important to have this kind of stories present in our cinema.

Genre cinema and particularly zombie films have been historically important to explore social subjects, from George A. Romero onwards. You were also in FEAR THE WALKING DEAD, so how do you feel about the zombie subgenre as a vehicle to comment on important social subjects?

Yeah, I’m a fan of horror films and sci-fi. I’m especially drawn to zombie films. I have two teenage daughters and I remember that when I first got cast in Fear the Walking Dead they were younger, they were like, “daddy! Your dream comes true, you get to be in a zombie project!”; I was like “I know!”, I was so excited.

Because for me, first of all, I love it, I love the action of it, this idea of I’m dead or infected, creating this like implacable enemy against which the living are hurled and find themselves running in terror from. I’ve always just being excited about that idea.

As you said, the social context behind zombie films has always been present, from Romero and Dawn of the Dead and his sort of critique of consumerism to this film, which is a clear unpacking of colonial history.

Some nearly six hundred years later we’re still dealing with: what do our communities do? What kind of questions must our communities answer or wrestle with when outsiders, settlers, in this case hordes of white zombies are hurled against the walls of our communities? Do we take in refugees? These refugees ultimately can get sick and become infected and then destabilize us. What do we do? How do we show our humanity in the face of this external violence? So yeah, I think the zombie genre is a perfect place for us to examine history and examine really important questions.

BLOOD QUANTUM was made before the pandemic but right now it feels even more relevant and contemporary. How do you feel about this?

Even though it was made many years before COVID and this current pandemic, I think that having it released at the height of our quarantine and shutdowns and lockdowns, was particularly potent and really relevant, because we were all experiencing this collective fear and isolation and terror. Like we were afraid of becoming infected, we were afraid of those who were infected, we didn’t understand the disease and we still don’t. So there’s this sort of general unease, you could call it actually terror about the unknown, that permeates Blood Quantum. I think it was really relevant to see it unfold before us.

Unfortunately we’re going through this as a planet but, weirdly, Jeff’s film seems prophetic in terms of its content.

Going back to the theme of representation. We are living in more “progressive” times. Being part of a First Nation, how do you feel about what’s really happening regarding representation in the media?

As a person of color, I recognize my lived experiences haven’t always been reflected on the television screen, on the movie screen, in the news or in history books. I grew up with the fact that we exist in settler state, right? Setter state in which our existance as indigenous people and other people of color, we were a constant reminder that settler agression and settler violence wasn’t completely effective, like we were still here.

I’ve always been really cognitive of this historic and systemic racism. I’m actually quite proud of my political activism, through Twitter. I hope my voice as an artist and as an educator and director can amplify voices that we don’t hear.

I love acting, I love performing and for me to be onscreen, to have a brown body onscreen, occupying space in people’s minds and memories, is a crucial narrative because it’s counter to the narrative of racism, which is what we experienced as indigenous people in the United States and Canada for a long, long time. I love my role as a voice and as a body onscreen. I think my presence is political.