BLOOD QUANTUM: The Red Band Trailer And Theatrical Poster For Jeff Barnaby's First Nations Zombie Flick
As far as timely and poignant horror films go, nothing could be more timely here in Canada than Jeff Barnaby's First Nations zombie flick, Blood Quantum.
In North America we continiously try to take advantage of Indigenous Peoples' rights and here in Canada our shame is how our goverment is dealing with the Wet'suwet'en people in Western Canada as they try to force a pipeline through Wet'suwet'en traditional territories. Solidarity protests have since sprung up across the country halting rail and commuter traffic. So yeah, the fight of the Wet'suwet'en people is on everyones minds these days.
Back to Barnaby's film. It debuted at Midnight Madness here in Toronto last September, enjoyed a quick run on the festival circuit including Busan, Sitges and Brooklyn before the new year. Thankfully we did not have to wait to long, Blood Quantum is coming to Canada cinemas at the end of March and in the U.S. this Spring.
The red band trailer was released yesterday, along with the new poster and a collection of stills. First the poster and you will find the trailer and stills below. The trailer looks damn good too. Lots of gore and violence to compliment a story about a people long disregarded and rightfully back on top. Can't wait to see this.
The dead are coming back to life outside the isolated Mi’gmaq reserve of Red Crow, except for its Indigenous inhabitants who are immune to the zombie plague. Traylor, the tribal sheriff, must protect his son’s pregnant girlfriend, apocalyptic refugees, and reserve riffraff from the hordes of walking white corpses.Directed and written by Mi'gmaq filmmaker Jeff Barnaby and featuring an Indigenous cast, the film stars Michael Greyeyes (Fear The Walking Dead, True Detective), Elle-Máijá Tailfeathers (On the Farm) and Forrest Goodluck (The Miseducation of Cameron Post, The Revenant).
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.