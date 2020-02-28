BLOOD QUANTUM: The Red Band Trailer And Theatrical Poster For Jeff Barnaby's First Nations Zombie Flick

As far as timely and poignant horror films go, nothing could be more timely here in Canada than Jeff Barnaby's First Nations zombie flick, Blood Quantum.

In North America we continiously try to take advantage of Indigenous Peoples' rights and here in Canada our shame is how our goverment is dealing with the Wet'suwet'en people in Western Canada as they try to force a pipeline through Wet'suwet'en traditional territories. Solidarity protests have since sprung up across the country halting rail and commuter traffic. So yeah, the fight of the Wet'suwet'en people is on everyones minds these days.

Back to Barnaby's film. It debuted at Midnight Madness here in Toronto last September, enjoyed a quick run on the festival circuit including Busan, Sitges and Brooklyn before the new year. Thankfully we did not have to wait to long, Blood Quantum is coming to Canada cinemas at the end of March and in the U.S. this Spring.

The red band trailer was released yesterday, along with the new poster and a collection of stills. First the poster and you will find the trailer and stills below. The trailer looks damn good too. Lots of gore and violence to compliment a story about a people long disregarded and rightfully back on top. Can't wait to see this.