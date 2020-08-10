THE PREY Red Band Trailer: Jimmy Henderson's Human Prey Action Flick Out This Month

Darkstar Pictures is releasing Jimmy Henderson's human prey action flick The Prey in virtual cinemas in the U.S. and on VOD in the States and up here in Canada later this month.

A red band trailer was released today. Check it out below.

Loosely based on Richard Connell's story of survival and adventure The Most Dangerous Game, THE PREY comes from writer/director Jimmy Henderson and the team behind genre festival hit JAILBREAK. Undercover Chinese cop Xin (newcomer Gu Shangwei), is on a secret international mission when a surprise raid puts him in a remote Cambodian jungle prison that plays by its own rules.Ruthless warden (Vithaya Pansringarm of ONLY GOD FORGIVES ) sells prisoners as human prey for rich hunters looking for thrills in the jungle. After years of hunting down ruthless criminals, Xin suddenly finds himself running for his life. If Xin manages to survive this sadistic game, he’ll walk out of the jungle the same way he came in: as a free man. If Xin fails, he’s just another hunting trophy.

The Prey when it played during the Busan film festival in Korea. You can A couple of years ago our own James Marsh caughtwhen it played during the Busan film festival in Korea. You can read his full review here but his closing statement is of of particular worth.

...the advancement of scale, scope, ambition and execution on display here between The Prey and last year’s Jailbreak cannot be understated. Jimmy Henderson was already a talent of interest, following in the footprints of Gareth Evans to create accessible crossover action pics in South East Asia that understand the demands of the international marketplace. The Prey displays a vision and hunger for bigger and bolder films to come. Whatever Henderson and his team do next should be hotly anticipated by action aficionados everywhere.

VIRTUAL THEATERS (August 21)-Including: Los Angeles (Laemmle), New York (Alamo On Demand) and major cities.

VOD (US & Canada) (August 25): Including: iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Xbox, Vudu, Direct TV, Dish Network and all major cable providers.