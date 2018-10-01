Busan IFF Coverage All News Festival News International Videos Weird Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE PREY: New Poster Debuts For Jimmy Henderson's Action Flick Ahead of World Premiere

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Jimmy Henderson's latest action offering, The Prey, will have its world premiere in Korea at the Busan IFF. Anticipating its premiere the production released a new character composite style poster today. It is more in keeping with the action genre, this composite style, and stands in stark contrast to the more photogenic teaser poster in the gallery below.
 
The production will release a clip in the future we are told, so keep you eyes peeled for that too. 
 
Front and centre are left to right Jailbreak's Dy Sonita, our hero Gu Shangwei, and one of the most recognizable faces in South Asian cinema, Vithaya Pansringram (Only God Forgives and River). The trio is followed by a smattering of villains and suggestions of action to come. 
 
THE_PREY_FINAL_POSTER.jpg
 
After years of tracking down international criminals, a trip to a remote jungle prison will force Chinese cop Xin to become human prey to fight for his freedom — and to save his own life.
 
Undercover Chinese cop Xin is on a secret international mission when a surprise raid puts him in a remote jungle prison that plays by its own rules.Here, the visitors are wealthy thrill seekers. The guards are hostile puppet masters. And the prisoners are simply pawns in a high stakes game of human hunting human.
 
It started as just another bad day for the do-gooder cop. That day gets a whole lot worse when the diabolical Warden singles Xin out for death at the hands of affluent hunters looking for the world’s ultimate kill. After years of hunting down ruthless criminals, Xin suddenly finds himself running for his life.
 
If Xin manages to survive this sadistic game, he’ll walk out of the jungle the same way he came in: as a freeman. If Xin fails, he’s dead meat... and just another hunting trophy.
