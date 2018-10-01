THE PREY: New Poster Debuts For Jimmy Henderson's Action Flick Ahead of World Premiere

Jimmy Henderson's latest action offering, The Prey, will have its world premiere in Korea at the Busan IFF. Anticipating its premiere the production released a new character composite style poster today. It is more in keeping with the action genre, this composite style, and stands in stark contrast to the more photogenic teaser poster in the gallery below.

The production will release a clip in the future we are told, so keep you eyes peeled for that too.

Front and centre are left to right Jailbreak's Dy Sonita, our hero Gu Shangwei, and one of the most recognizable faces in South Asian cinema, Vithaya Pansringram (Only God Forgives and River). The trio is followed by a smattering of villains and suggestions of action to come.